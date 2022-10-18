Minister of Economy and Industry Orna Barbivai embarked on a diplomatic visit to Turkey where she will meet with her Turkish counterparts - Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Warnak, and Minister of Commerce Mehmet Mosh.

As part of the visit, Barbivai will promote the re-convening of the joint economic committee for the two countries, which has not met since 2009.

"Strengthening the economic-commercial cooperation between Turkey and Israel will strengthen relations between the countries and contribute to regional stability. Re-convening the joint economic conference, for the first time after 13 years, marks an important milestone in increasing trade volumes and creating business opportunities and is an integral part of the fabric of economic agreements that Israel is working to promote in its environment," said Barbivai