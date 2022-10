The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police arrested five wanted persons throughout Judea and Samaria and Jordan Valley last night (Monday).

As part of the IDF's activity in Binyamin, Carlo type weapons, M4 type weapons, ammunition and other means of warfare were found. In the activity in Jalazone (refugee camp north of Ramallah), violence erupted during which stones were thrown at the forces, which responded with crowd dispersal measures.