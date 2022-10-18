In response to his removal from the stage at an event in Kfar Chabad, MK Itamar Ben Gvir said: "Despite Bibi's advisors, it won't help - there will be a right-wing government, not a broad government with Gantz."

He began 'filtering' Netanyahu's people and not answering calls from them following the incident in Kfar Chabad. One of the advisers who caught him at the event explained to Ben Gvir that a joint photo of him with Netanyahu could destroy an option for a government with Gantz after the elections.