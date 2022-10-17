Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) may have traveled to Russian-held territories in Ukraine in order to help train Russian troops, Fox News reported Sunday, citing a report by the Institute for the Study of War (IFSW), published last week.

The IFSW report said that Russian forces "may have" brought IRGC-affiliated personnel to train the troops in the use of the Shahed-136 drones, in another example of the warming relationship between Moscow and Tehran.

