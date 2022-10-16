The Lebanese army said on Sunday that Israeli gunboats violated Lebanese territorial waters several times on Saturday, in an area opposite Ras Naqura near the border between the two countries, Reuters reports.

The statement said there were four violations where gunboats entered several hundred meters inside Lebanese waters. The incident reportedly began place at 3:00 p.m. local time on Saturday and the Israeli boat reportedly stayed in Lebanese territory for a period of 10 minutes.

