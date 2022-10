An improvised explosive device was thrown from a passing vehicle at an IDF force at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the city of Nablus. There were no casualties.

The soldiers responded by shooting at the vehicles. The terrorists escaped and a check of the abandoned vehicle found another explosive device.

During the searches for the suspects on the outskirts of the village of Arak Borin, gunshots were heard in the area. IDF soldiers returned fire at the source of the shooting.