The Balad party petitioned the Central Election Commission and claimed that elements from right and center parties are trying to interfere in the elections and to harm the party. This is in violation of the law.

Balad claims that "the use of invalid and illegal means -- i.e., sending anonymous messages -- points to the strengthening of Balad's power. This causes great concern among the Zionist parties that aspire to form a government by means of cynical use of the Arab parties."