A security official commented on the wave of Palestinian terror attacks, telling Kan News that, "Since Shechem (Nablus) was placed on lockdown, not a single terrorist attack has come from the city."

According to the official, the blockade will remain indefinitely as required. Regarding the denial of the entry permits to relatives of "Lion's Den" operatives, he said that: "Those who engage in terrorism also harm their family members and relatives."