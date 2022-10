Shmulik Silman, Idit Silman's husband, will manage a new headquarters established in the city of Rehovot with the aim of increasing the turnout and bringing victory to the national camp.

Together with Silman, the headquarters will be managed by Avivi Itach, a member of the Rehovot city council on behalf of the Likud, Eyal Eliezer, the city coordinator on behalf of Otzma Yehudit, and David Yaari, the chairman of the Religious Zionism party in the city.