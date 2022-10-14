Nearly 50 coal miners were trapped hundreds of meters below ground on Friday after an unexplained blast tore through a mine in northern Turkey, AFP reported.

Television images showed hundreds of people congregating around a damaged white building near the entrance to the pit, in the Black Sea town of Amasra.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)