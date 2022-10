Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, known for playing the half-giant Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movies, died on Friday at the age of 72, The Associated Press reported.

Coltrane’s agent, Belinda Wright, said he died at a hospital in Scotland. She did not give a cause.

