The Palestinian Arab Fatah and Hamas factions have signed a reconciliation deal in Algiers, vowing to hold elections by next October in their latest attempt to end a rift that has now lasted more than 15 years, AFP reported.

The deal was signed on Thursday by a leading figure from the Fatah Party of Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas and by the chief of Hamas, which rules Gaza. Abbas himself was not present.

