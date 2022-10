A short time ago, the leader of the Religious Zionism Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, spoke with Rabbi Haim Druckman, who is hospitalized in Hadassah Hospital.

This morning the members of the Knesset and the candidates on the Religious Zionism list were supposed to attend the Simchat Beit Hashoeva (a traditional party for the holiday of Sukkot) at the Rabbi's house, an event that was canceled due to the Rabbi's hospitalization.