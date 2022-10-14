Tonight, the police arrested three suspects from eastern Jerusalem and a resident of Judea and Samaria on suspicion of vehicle theft in the Ramat Sharet neighborhood in Jerusalem. Their detention was extended in court for several days

The three who split into separate vehicles immediately after the act were arrested while violently resisting the police and the suspect who drove a stolen vehicle to the tunnel checkpoint in the south of the city, deliberately collided with the police vehicles while causing damage to them, resisted his arrest and attacked the detectives until his arrest was completed.