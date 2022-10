White House spokesman John Kirby on Thursday echoed statements made a day earlier by the State Department spokesperson, ruling out any imminent revival of the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal.

"It's not that we don't want to see the JCPOA reimplemented, we of course do. We're just not in a position where... that's a likely outcome anytime in the near future," Kirby told reporters, as quoted by the AFP news agency.