MK Mossi Raz (Meretz) commented on the incident in which MK Itamar Ben Gvir drew his gun in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood.

"The Police is not supposed to restrain a Knesset member who pulls a gun on residents. I will appeal to the Knesset Sergeant-at-Arms, demanding that he immediately revoke Ben Gvir’s gun license," said Raz.