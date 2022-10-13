Defense Minister Benny Gantz published a statement condemning the attack on the female soldier in Beit Shemesh by hundreds of haredim: "I condemn the attack on the female soldier in Beit Shemesh. I have no doubt that this is an extreme minority, which we must denounce and condemn and I am sure that the police will know how to deal with them."

"From personal knowledge, the absolute majority of the haredi community, as well as the majority of the Israeli public, stands behind the IDF soldiers who protect and sacrifice their lives for all the citizens of Israel. I would like to give the soldier a boost, and promise that we will continue to strengthen the position of the IDF and the education for the values of the civil service in all sectors,'' added Gantz.