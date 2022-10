Israel's chief rabbi Rabbi David Lau visited the security guard David Morel who was injured in the attack at the Shuafat checkpoint and is hospitalized in Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in a serious condition. Rabbi Lau talked with the family members, blessed them, and lifted their spirits.

Rabbi Lau expressed his appreciation to the dedicated medical staff in the neurosurgery department, who saved his life and are working to help him make a full recovery.