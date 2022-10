A group of Jewish worshipers entered Joseph's Tomb in Shechem (Nablus) overnight Wednesday, and were accompanied by IDF soldiers who secured their entry.

Among the worshipers were the head of the Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan, his deputy Davidi Ben Zion and the rabbi of the town of Itamar, Rabbi Daniel Lunzer. During the prayers, it was reported that gunmen opened fire in the direction of the worshippers, but there were no injuries or damages.