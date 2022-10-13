The father of the family who was attacked while in their car in Jerusalem on Wednesday night, recalled the incident in a conversation with Channel 13 News.

"It is a miracle that no one was hurt. We went out to pray at Rachel's Tomb, I realized that I was blocked and that I had no way to pass. They marked our car with a laser. At first I didn't understand that it was a lynching attempt, and when they started throwing rocks at us I realized where we were."

"They hit our car, the window next to where my wife was sitting was shattered. Miraculously the window in the back where our three children were sitting did not break. They tried to punch my wife, and continued to throw rocks at us from behind."