Following the riots in Jerusalem, Interior Minister and Cabinet member Ayelet Shaked arrived at Beit Hanina, and received an overview from the commander of the station in whose division the attempted lynching of a Jewish family took place.

"This is a battlefield for all intents and purposes," Shaked said. "We do not have the privilege of not responding to disturbances. This is about human life. Lapid, Gantz and Omer Barlev must wake up. A heavy-handed treatment is required here - zero patience for terrorists, denial of citizenship, 10 years in prison, curfew, relaxation of the instructions to open fire and mobilization of Border Police reservists," she said.