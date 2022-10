The chairman of the Religious Zionism Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, commented on the wave of Arab riots in Jerusalem.

"In the middle of the holiday, Jerusalem, our eternal capital, is burning. A terrorist attack in the neighborhoods of the city, terrorists are shooting, throwing rocks and firebombs and trying to murder Jews. Total loss of control, Lapid, Gantz and Barlev - you are guilty of this. It is time to return sovereignty to Jerusalem and Israel," he said.