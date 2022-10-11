Today, Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a situation assessment at the Northern Command together with Chief of Staff Lt. Col. Aviv Kochavi and Commander of the Northern Command Major General Uri Gordin.

"I welcome the announcement by the President of Lebanon on the acceptance of the agreement," Gantz said, "Israel is interested in Lebanon being a stable and prosperous neighbor and the agreement we are moving towards is decent and good for both parties."

"In recent months, the security establishment has closely accompanied the negotiations on the maritime border in the north regarding security. We were determined that the agreement would guarantee the security interests of the State of Israel. We have not given up and we will not give up one millimeter of security."

The Defense Minister also said: "The agreement is progressing despite the threats of the terrorist organization Hezbollah, which tried to sabotage the process and not because of it. We will continue to meet the security needs in every scenario and provide security to the citizens of Israel. We will make sure that the agreement also upholds Israel's economic rights and we will present the agreement to the public in a transparent and clear manner and according to the law." .