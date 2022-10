Mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus were discovered in the Galilee and Western Negev: in the Bar-Lev Industrial Area, in Nahal Tamra, in Kfar Yehoshua and in agricultural fields in the Western Negev.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection requested that the regional councils of Mateh Asher, Emek Yizrael, Sdot Negev and Sha'ar HaNegev, as well as the Tamra municipality, monitor the situation and, if necessary, carry out immediate pest control.