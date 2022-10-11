This morning, Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog and his wife Michal visited the Sukkah of the members of the Raanana "Amitai" community, a branch of the egalitarian and traditional religious Masorti Movement

The visit took place with the participation of the mayor of Ra'anana, Haim Broida, the CEO of the Masorti Movement, Rakfat Ginsberg, and community leaders.

"I think your voice is very important. You are doing important work both educationally and pioneering. For me it was important to come here and show that we are all the 'four species' [four plants we are commanded to wave at Sukkot ceremonies]. We all strive for a more sane and normal life as a society, precisely during an election period, precisely at a time when the the volume rises," he said.