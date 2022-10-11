Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, responded to the shooting attack near Shavai Shomron and blamed the government for what he called, a deterioration of the security situation.

"The weakness of this government is making us bleed. We have been begging, warning, and shouting for more than a month: 'close the checkpoints, collect the weapons, stop the incitement, take military action against the Palestinian Authority which is fueling a wave of terrorism here.'"

"The lives of the supporters of terrorism in Nablus (Shechem) is worth more than the blood of the citizens of the State of Israel. And we pay for that in the blood of citizens, the blood of soldiers, the blood of security guards at the checkpoints. We demand that this government come to its senses. It needs to go home because it is abandoning the lives of the citizens of the State of Israel and also of the soldiers. Change the paradigm, stop preferring the lives of our enemies over the lives of the citizens of the State of Israel," Dagan said.