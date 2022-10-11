Police at the Jaffa Police Station opened an investigation last week upon receiving reports of hearing gunshots during three different weddings that took place in the city.

Police officers were called following a report of hearing gunshots. They arrived at the scene, stopped the incident, and arrested a total of seven suspects for questioning, including the grooms.

At the end of their investigation, six suspects were released under restrictive conditions and another suspect was brought before the court this morning. At the end of his hearing, he was sent to detention for five days.