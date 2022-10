MK Orit Strook from Religious Zionism referred to the maritime agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

"As Lapid rushes forward with the agreement - where did the right of veto go? Gideon Sa'ar is expected to exercise his right of veto as Justice Minister, as he committed to do a week ago in his letter to us. Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked needs to exercise the veto right of 'Gush Yamina' to make sure that the referendum law (which she enacted together with us) - will be respected".