Political sources estimate that Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will not veto the maritime border agreement with Lebanon.

"He will decide after he sees the final agreement and listens to all the security bodies," says Bennett's office.

Lapid announced approval of the agreement a short time ago, "This is a historic achievement that will strengthen Israel's security, bring billions into Israel's economy and ensure stability on the northern border," he said.

Tomorrow Lapid will convene the security cabinet to present the agreement, after whichit will also be brought to the government in a special meeting.