Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center reports that the condition of David Morel, 30, who was injured in the Shuafat crossing attack, is unstable and continues to be serious. He is sedated and ventilated in the neurosurgery intensive care unit.

His family members ask the public to pray for his healing - "Haim David ben Esther". David immigrated to Israel from Brazil in 2017 and started working as a security guard after serving in the army as a lone soldier.