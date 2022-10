The death toll from the Russian attack on Ukrainian cities yesterday rose to 19. The number of injured rose to more than 105.

According to reports in the Ukrainian media, Russian bombings were carried out yesterday all over the country and were also heard in the districts of Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, Dnipro, Ternopil and Dnipropetrovsk.

In addition, residents reported widespread power outages all over Ukraine.