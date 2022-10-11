The Ministry of Environmental Protection and the Nature and Parks Authority are deploying staff members from the "Naki" association during the holiday week in a number of nature reserves and national parks. They will establish contact with visitors with the aim of encouraging people to take personal responsibility in the matter of cleanliness.

"Naki" is a nonprofit organization promoting a culture of "keeping Israel clean" by engaging in educational and community activities.

"Naki" staff will work in Ein Hardalit, a spring in Nahal Kziv Reserve in the Upper Galilee, in Beit Yanai National Park north of Netanya, in the Paratroopers' Grove near Palmahim south of Tel AViv, and in the Einot Tzukim Reserve north of the Dead Sea.