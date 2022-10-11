This morning (Tuesday), Minister Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope party) refers to the progress towards signing a maritime border agreement with Lebanon.

"The entire upper echelon in the security establishment supports the maritime agreement with Lebanon. There is no territorial water waiver in the agreement, the debate is about water that is not in sovereign territory and the issue is economic. Israel has an interest in the presence of two gas rigs - one for Lebanon and the other for Israel," Elkin said in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet Radio.