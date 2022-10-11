MK Yoav Galant of the Likud claims that the closure in Judea and Samaria should have continued throughout the entire holiday period (the days between the first and last days of Sukkot) and not just on a point-by-point basis during the holidays themselves.

"It's not a good idea at a time like this, when the area is so unsettled. It's more correct to inform everyone that there is a closure, to get the Palestinians used to this situation in times like this, and to demand silence from them," Gallant said in an interview with IDF Radio.