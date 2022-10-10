The Russian Embassy in Israel responded to PM Lapid's condemnation of Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities.

"Unfortunately, Israel has chosen to remain silent during eight years of Ukrainian terrorist attacks on the citizens of Donbass [annexed region of Ukraine], turned a blind eye to the latest murderous Ukrainian attack on a refugee convoy in the Kharkiv region, monstrous murders of civilians in other Ukrainian cities by neo-Nazi mobs, brutal murder of Russian journalist Darya Dugina, Ukraine's terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, as well as many other horrific crimes by the Kyiv regime," said the embassy.

