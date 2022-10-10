The security establishment believes that the terrorist behind the terrorist attack at the Shuafat checkpoint which left Sergeant Noa Lazar dead, is still hiding in the village and while receiving assistance from local residents. They also believe he is waiting the right moment to escape to PA-controlled territories in Judea and Samaria.

Since the attack, special forces have been entering the town, searching houses, and confiscating security cameras, but at this stage there has not yet been significant progress in the manhunt which is now focusing in on the intelligence level.

In the meantime, the lockdown on Shuafat was lifted today. A security source told Kan News that "the checkpoint was opened for operational considerations and to restore daily life [in the city]."