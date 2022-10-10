Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacked the Lapid government in light of the agreement being forged with Lebanon. "Behind the backs of the citizens of Israel and the Knesset, Lapid and Gantz are surrendering to Hezbollah's blackmail," he was quoted as saying.

"They are transferring strategic assets of the State of Israel to Hezbollah in this fire sale. Hezbollah will use billions from the gas to arm itself with missiles and rockets against the citizens of Israel, and Iran will position itself across the doorstep from Israel's border as well as our gas reserves."