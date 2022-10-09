Two members of Iran's security forces were killed amid protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, AFP reported on Sunday, citing Iranian state media.

A wave of unrest has rocked Iran since the 22-year-old Kurdish woman died on September 16 after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code for women.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Sukkot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)