Defense Minister Benny Gantz expressed deep sorrow over the murder of Sergeant Noa Lazar in Jerusalem last night.

"Deep sorrow over the death of IDF female Sergeant Noa Lazar in the attack at the Shuafat crossing. Wishing the wounded a speedy recovery. The fight against terrorism will continue in all its forms and with all the required intensity. We will get our hands on the repugnant terrorist and everyone who helped him," he was quoted as saying.