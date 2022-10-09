Prime Minister Yair Lapid send condolences to the family of Sgt. Noa Lazar who was killed in the shooting attack near Jerusalem last night.

"It was with a broken heart that I received the news of the death of IDF combat soldier Sergeant Noa Lazar of the Erez Battalion, who was murdered in a shooting attack by a vile terrorist." Lapid wrote.

"On my behalf and on behalf of the Government of Israel, I send condolences to her family and friends: there are no words that can ease this terrible loss. We will not rest until we bring these heinous murderers to justice." he added. "May her memory be for a blessing."