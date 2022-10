Israel Hayom is reporting that Defense Minister Benny Gantz's office invited opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu for a security briefing in Tel Aviv without the knowledge of Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

The Likud rejected the invitation and a party official said: "According to the law, the security briefing takes place exclusively between the head of the opposition and the prime minister, and Lapid, who surrendered to Hezbollah, has not seen fit to invite Netanyahu to a briefing on the issue."