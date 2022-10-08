Religious Zionist Party Chairman Bezalel Smotrich criticized Defense Minister Benny Gantz following journalist Kalman Libeskind's revelation that the rate of Palestinian takeover of Area C has increased since the establishment of the current government.

"Gantz is actually striving to establish a state of terror in the heart of the Land of Israel and that is why in the last year he actively assisted the Arab efforts to establish facts on the ground and to take over more and more open areas in Judea and Samaria. Gantz is a leftist and no fig leaf will cover this simple fact. I really hope that right-wing people will not be tempted to vote for him".