The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced on Friday it had suspended its school police force, less than five months after the school shooting attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“The District has made the decision to suspend all activities of the Uvalde CISD Police Department for a period of time. Officers currently employed will fill other roles in the district,” the district said in a statement quoted by CNN.

