Defense Minister Benny Gantz is currently having a conversation with the heads of authorities on the border in the north together with Deputy Defense Minister Alon Shuster, director of the Defense Ministry Brigadier General Yoram Laredo, the commander of the Northern District of the Home Front Command Col. Bezalel Schnaid and the commander of the Home Front Command in the north, Brigadier General Alon Friedman, in light of the recent developments along Israel's northern maritime border.

Gantz informed the heads of the authorities about the developments as well as the preparations and operations of the security system. It was reported that the Minister of Defense emphasized that at this stage there are no special instructions and if there are they will be transmitted in an orderly manner.