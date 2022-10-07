The Minister of Transportation and Road Safety, MK Merav Michaeli, reached an agreement with the Minister of the Interior, Ayelet Shaked, on the declaration of the "Ganei Efrat" beach in the Sea of ​​Galilee as a declared bathing beach.

This will establish that beach as a safe bathing beach for the public, managed and maintained by the Tiberias municipality, including lifeguard services.

It was reported that the regulation of the beach will increase the stretch of beach in the Sea of ​​Galilee currently permitted for public bathing use.