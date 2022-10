In accordance with a situational assessment and government directives, during the upcoming Jewish High Holidays, a general closure will not come into effect in Judea and Samaria during Chol HaMoed (the Intermediary Days of Sukkot).

The closure will be imposed from Sunday, October 9th 2022 at 16:00 until Monday, October 10th at 23:59 and between Sunday, October 16th 2022 at 16:00, until Monday, October 17th at 23:59, subject to a situational assessment.