MK Avi Maoz (Noam) sent a letter to Prime Minister Yair Lapid, in which he requested that the investigation of the recent arson in Mehola be investigated by the ISA>

"Recently, a number of fires have occurred due to Arab agricultural terrorism with a nationalist background in settlements in the north and south, which, in addition to endangering the lives of dozens of citizens, have led to property damage on an extremely large scale, partly with the aim of instilling terror and fear in the landowners," Maoz wrote.

"Just the other day, during Yom Kippur, the entire life's work of a family from the Moshav Mehola in the Jordan Valley was destroyed. Among senior security officials, there is a growing belief that this fire occurred as a result of malicious arson on a nationalistic basis. The body in charge of investigating terrorist cases in the State of Israel is the ISA. Only the ISA will be able to properly investigate the incident and bring the truth to light,'' he wrote.