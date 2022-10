The head of the Mossad, David Barnea, warned the cabinet that the situation on the northern border could be problematic due to the conduct of the Secretary General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, Channel 12 News reported on Thursday.

"Nasrallah has publicly pledged to prevent the production of gas from Karish if there is no agreement. There is a fear that he will have to show that he is living up to his word and perform even a symbolic action," said Barnea.