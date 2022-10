The political-security cabinet convened this evening (Thursday) following Lebanon's withdrawal from the American draft agreement for the maritime border deal.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said that Knesset approval is needed for the agreement. "The public doesn't know the details," Shaked said, "and the gas needs to be extracted from the Harish facility in any case and the connection between Harish and the agreement must be severed. In no way should we submit to Nasrallah's dictates."