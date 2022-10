During the Supreme Court hearing on the appeal against the disqualification of Amichai Chikli, attorney Michael Rabelo made a statement on behalf of the Likud.

"In view of the shock from the decision on the disqualification, Netanyahu and chiki expressed themselves too eagerly and they apologize for that," he said.

The president of the Supreme Court, Judge Ester Hayut, answered: "The apology is definitely welcome, but it should be voiced directly."